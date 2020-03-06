Women and Virago Press: A publishing house of their own

Q16. It is one of the most famous of the odes of the Roman lyric poet Horace, published in 23 BCE as Poem 37 in the first book of Horace’s collected “Odes” or “Carmina”. The poem is a song of triumph over the defeat and death of Queen Cleopatra of Egypt, and probably dates from the autumn of 30 BCE, when the news of Cleopatra’s suicide reached Rome. What are we referring to here?

With the 2020 Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist announced earlier this week, the question that’s sometimes still asked is: In the 21st century, do we really need women-only prizes and publishing houses catering to women writers and readers? These and other questions are touched upon by Lennie Goodings in her book, A Bite of the Apple. (Short answer: Yes, we do.)

A Bite of the Apple is an account of a life spent with books, writers, and the influential Virago Press. It’s very much a hybrid, being part memoir, part history, and part reflections on more than forty years of publishing. It was in 1977 that a 25-year-old Goodings arrived in London from Canada and, after an interview with Carmen Callil, the formidable founder, joined Virago as a publicity intern. She stayed on through ten different offices and seven forms of ownership, rising from Publicity Manager to Marketing Director to Publisher, and now Chair. In that time, Virago has published almost 4,000 titles, with over 1,000 authors.

“Women’s former lack of the power to decide what was published is at the very heart of Virago, our raison d’ȇtre,” she says. “Women wanted a voice, women wanted to understand their history, women wanted to see themselves on the page, women wanted a champion, and women wanted their share.” Throughout, Virago has been clear about its mission of bringing women’s issues and stories into the mainstream and showcasing a female literary tradition.

Sonny Mehta, then publisher at Pan, was among the women and men who helped Virago in its early years, teaching Callil “about profit and loss”. The trade paperback, also pioneered by Mehta, was Virago’s format of choice. Other notable personalities who were part of Virago from the start, and with whom Goodings shared a deep and sometimes fractious relationship, were Ursula Owen, Harriet Spicer, and Alexandra Pringle.

Despite their shared mission, and sometimes because of it, there were many internal pressures and tensions due to Virago’s early growth. Goodings recalls a time when “curt words, silences, and angry memos became a not exactly unusual part of everyday office life”, with debates and disagreements about Virago’s ownership pattern and its future. (It’s now an imprint of American publishing giant Little Brown, owned by Hachette.)

Virago’s authors

Then, there are Virago’s authors. Goodings warmly recounts experiences of meeting Adrienne Rich, chatting with Grace Paley, lunching with Eudora Welty, accompanying Margaret Atwood on publicity tours, and encountering Maya Angelou. Several other writers populate these pages, among them, Sarah Waters and Sarah Dunant. There are ardent and insightful passages on the push and pull of editing their work, perhaps best captured by the pithy comment: “Editing is just reading with your eyes wide open”.

No account of Virago would be complete without mention of the famous green spines of their Modern Classics series. As Callil has said, “I chose green because it was neither blue for a boy nor pink for a girl. I saw in my mind rows of green paperbacks with luscious covers on all the bookshelves of the world.” This distinctive look, along with the carefully curated titles and introductions, showed an admirable commitment to female literary talents, introducing to the world “mistresses of comedy, drama, storytelling, of the domestic world we knew and loved”.

Goodings is frank in addressing criticisms of Virago for its commercial aspirations. In the early days, some felt that to be a mainstream publishing house was not something ‘good’ feminists should aspire to. She mentions attempts to balance purpose with profit and her frustration at descriptions of Virago as “slick, sold out, self-mythologizing”. Her defence is that they did whatever was necessary for survival as well as to continue making an impact: “The fact that people care, that we have the power to make a difference, that we are worthy of study and are held in esteem, that we can still publish the less mainstream alongside bestselling authors, that readers look to us, that readers still say, you changed my life — that is what matters.”

Virago’s influence extended beyond merely being the acceptable face of mainstream Western feminism. For example, there was its involvement with the First International Feminist Book Fair in 1984, in which Urvashi Butalia and Ritu Menon of Kali for Women played a significant role. Then again, after they published Finding a Voice, Amrit Wilson’s book about South Asian women in Britain, Meera Syal was to say, “For the first time, here was a book that collated the presence and experiences of Asian women in Britain with clarity, compassion and forensic care…it was affirmation that our lives mattered”.

A long way to go

There’s a long way to go, but Goodings also acknowledges how publishers are at last reaching out to find books by marginalised voices; taking steps to change their almost all white, middle-class staff; conducting gender pay gap analyses; opening up conversations around gender norms; and exploring transgender and non-binary experiences. Importantly, “we are also putting paid to the idea of domestic as pejorative and inferior when it is in the hands of the female novelist”.

Seen in this light, the issues highlighted by feminist publishers, as well as awards such as the Women’s Prize, are not simply that women can struggle more than men to get published and noticed, or of dissimilar subject matter. It’s also to do with the larger question of how writing by women is looked upon. As John Boyne once tartly observed when scanning the programme of a literary festival, a trio of established male writers was referred to as “giants of world literature”, while a panel of female writers of equal stature was described as “wonderful storytellers”.

Thus, as Goodings puts it, “What we actually do is expose the otherwise invisible problem of women’s talent not being seen as equal to men’s”. Ideally, this provokes conversations about the underlying assumptions of what constitutes worthwhile literature, and who gets to define it – especially at a time when, according to surveys, the majority of readers are women.

After winning the 2014 Baileys Prize (as it was then known) for A Girl Is a Half-formed Thing, Eimear McBride said that “part of the pleasure…was the relief of being able to just talk about my work rather than being continually obliged to quantify the relationship of my gender to my work and vice versa”. Until that becomes as much the norm for female writers as it is for male ones, the need for women-only awards will remain.

Sanjay Sipahimalani is a Mumbai-based writer and reviewer.