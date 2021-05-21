'Language death is not gradual but generational. It happens because of external events': linguist Peggy Mohan

How were Indo-Aryan languages born? How did Malayalam acquire a coating of Sanskrit? Is Nagamese the newest member of the Magadhan family of languages? In her latest book, Wanderers, Kings, Merchants: The Story of India through its Languages, noted linguist Peggy Mohan looks at history through the languages we speak today and proffers insights into their evolution. Mohan, who was born in Trinidad in the West Indies, grew up hearing several languages being spoken around her, from English and Bhojpuri to Creole.

She spoke to Moneycontrol about the threat faced by Indian languages from Hinglish; the genesis of literary Urdu; and the tentative echoes of Harappan in languages such as Marathi. Excerpts:

You write that several Indian languages, including Hindi and Marathi, are threatened by the march of English/Hinglish. How urgent is this threat?

It’s happening as we speak. A language dies because it gets replaced by another one that brings more benefits for the next generation. By the time the look of the language is affected, it is essentially dead, with very few old people still speaking it. One could look at English as an exotic species grafted onto a hardy local base, but English stultifies local languages. They simply get taken over. This seems to be especially true in northern India where first languages spoken by children include large chunks from another language — Hinglish, for example. English enters the lexicon way before children have learnt their first language. This shouldn’t be mistaken for bilingualism. In India, if a child learns English early, all calculation work shifts to English. That is not the case in countries such as, say, Sweden or Iceland.

You contend that literary Urdu was born in the Deccan, and that it happened due to a shift of poets from the north to Hyderabad.

A spoken form of Urdu had been around since the time of Amir Khusro in the 13th century, if not before. But, around 1700, as the might of Mughal empire waned, several ghazals emerged from the Deccan. They were characterised by Persian nouns, but the rest of the body of the ghazal was in the vernacular. The work of Jafar Zatalli marks that shift. Zatalli was born in north India and he wrote his ghazals in a Persianised form of ‘Hindi’. The poet Mus'hafi, who hailed from Lucknow, was the first person who called this language ‘Urdu’. ‘Urdu’ is an Uzbek word — the language of our rulers who were originally from Central Asia — and corresponds to the Turkic word ‘ordu’ (for ‘army’).

How rapidly does a language die?

Language death is not gradual but generational. It happens because of external events and not because of something in the language. It happened with Bhojpuri in the Caribbean. The first generation might still be able to speak a language, but their children are discouraged from using it, because, as was the case with Bhojpuri, the benefits of the knowledge of English were far greater. By the time the framing of incorrect sentences start showing up in the speech of non-native speakers, you’re already past the point of no return.

In your book, you write that Sanskrit was the literary language of the Aryas. And that they may have spoken another language.

My professor Madhav Deshpande (Deshpande is Professor Emeritus of South Asian Literature and Linguistics at the University of Michigan) has tried to guess at what spoken Sanskrit must have been like. But it is a matter of reconstruction, as it has been lost. This seems to happen to the vernaculars that all migrant groups bring. They retain their sacred/elite language (Sanskrit, Syriac, Hebrew, Persian) and discard the vernacular, replacing it with the local language.

Elsewhere, you have theorized that languages such as Marathi could contain echoes of Harappan. Could you elaborate on that?

Marathi and Konkani are the southern end of the group of western Indo-Aryan languages whose grammar gives enigmatic glimpses of what have to be the old Harappan languages. This family goes all the way west through Pakistan and all the way east up to Banaras (Varanasi). The Harappans are the only way I can think of to explain features in this group of languages that occur nowhere in Sanskrit, Dravidian, Munda or in the outside world. And the territory overlaps — we know from mention in the Rig Veda that the Vedic men met various groups of local inhabitants. More post-Harappan, but I’m guessing the genetics of their languages would be the same. It’s a vanished family. One linguist calls it ‘language X’.