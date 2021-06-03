MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsBook Review

David Diop wins 2021 International Booker Prize with World War I story

The £50,000 prize will be split between the writer and translator of 'At Night All Blood is Black'.

Associated Press
June 03, 2021 / 06:26 PM IST
A 1920 artwork depicting an American and a French soldier talking as they smoke. (Image: Leslie's Photographic Review of the Great War via Wikimedia Commons)

A 1920 artwork depicting an American and a French soldier talking as they smoke. (Image: Leslie's Photographic Review of the Great War via Wikimedia Commons)

London, AP: A harrowing but poetic tale of comradeship, colonialism and the horrors of war won the International Booker Prize for fiction on Wednesday (June 2).

"At Night All Blood is Black" by French writer David Diop beat five other finalists to take the 50,000-pound ($70,000) prize, which is open to fiction in any language that has been translated into English. The prize money will be split between the author and his translator, Anna Moschovakis.

The novel is narrated by Alfa Ndiaye, a Senegalese soldier fighting for the then-imperial power France during World War I, and charts his descent into madness on the battlefield.

British author Lucy Hughes-Hallett, who chaired the judging panel, said the "hypnotically compelling" book was both "appalling" and poetic, "entering the reader's consciousness at a level that bypasses rationality and transcends the subject matter."

"You have to read this book and you will come away from it changed," she said.

Close

Related stories

Diop's novel was chosen by majority decision of the five judges over contenders including Jewish-Russian family history "In Memory of Memory" by Russian writer Maria Stepanova and imaginative short-story collection "The Dangers of Smoking in Bed" by Argentina's Mariana Enriquez.

Born in France and raised in Senegal, Diop teaches 18th-century literature at the University of Pau in southern France.

He is the first French author to win the prize, a counterpart to the prestigious Booker Prize for English-language fiction.

Diop's novel, which was published in French in 2018, resonates with present-day debates about racism and colonialism.

Hughes-Hallett said the book didn't win "because it speaks to the current conversation about racial politics," but because "it spoke to us with the most power."

By Jill Lawless, Associated Press
Associated Press
TAGS: #At Night All Blood is Black #books #David Diop #International Booker Prize #Translated books #World War 1. Anna Moschovakis
first published: Jun 3, 2021 06:17 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.