Book review: Journalist-author Ben Cohen takes deep dive into science of winning streaks

The Hot Hand: The Mysteryand Science of WinningStreaks

by Ben Cohen

Have you heard the phrase, ‘to be on a streak’? Have you ever felt you’ve been on a streak in your own professional life? Ever had the feeling that you were at peak performance, that you couldn’t go wrong?

In this supremely engrossing book, sportswriter Ben Cohen attempts to find out why – and if – someone gets on a streak or ‘develops a hot hand’. The writer investigates scientific research to answer the questions: Can you get on a streak? Does it exist? Or is it a tendency of the human mind to see patterns in randomness? If it exists, is it self-created or are there supporting factors that foment it? Does it exist in all fields? Or in some fields and not in others? And finally, the most important question, have we found the answer? The writer answers each of these questions.

The subject Cohen has chosen is interesting, the scientific research he combs through is not so much: as you might expect, the research deals with statistics, which does not lend itself to purple prose. Except that Cohen follows the winning patterns of many blockbuster books that explain high science to the lay reader: that is, he illustrates the findings of statisticians and economists with absorbing, even thrilling, anecdotes and real-life stories.

These anecdotes are invariably delicious. Also, Cohen has the gift of organising a book: he jump-cuts between various stories in the same chapters with such enthusiasm and ability that you find yourself reading on just to see how he’ll tie all the loose ends together at the end of the chapter. And he does. Reading this book, therefore, is a compulsive act. The book is a page-turner if ever there was one.

Cohen weaves in anecdotes from fields as diverse as basketball, baseball (because Cohen works in the USA), to economics, painting, and music composition, to explore the singular thesis of the book: does the hot hand exist? The whole book is structured to answer this question through anecdote after anecdote, with each chapter taking us through the evolution of research into this topic.

Given that the book has a single thesis, the task of the reviewer is difficult: he must resist the urge to divulge the conclusion of the book. So I will not offer you any spoilers. You’ll have to read the book (and really, you should) to find out more about the mystery of the hot hand. One word of caution: the history of research into the ‘hot hand’ is by no means frozen; there is still ongoing research about it, and therefore a lot of controversy still surrounds the subject.

Given the book’s mass appeal, I would recommend it to a general audience. But non-fiction writers are advised to x-ray this book in order to glean several tricks of the non-fic writing trade, of which this book has several.

Suhit Kelkar is a freelance Journalist. He is the author of the poetry chapbook named The Centaur Chronicles.