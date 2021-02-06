Book Review: From fund-raising tips to investors' jargons, this handbook offers everything a startup dreamer needs

Representative Image

Raising funds for your start-up can be a highly frustrating experience if you have no mentor to approach. Hard work is extremely important but timely and thoughtful advice from someone who has been there done that can go a long way. If you have been parched for such guidance, Dhruv Nath and Sushanto Mitra’s book Funding Your Start-Up and Other Nightmares (2020) could be immensely helpful.

Published by Portfolio, an imprint of Penguin Random House, this book promises to help you understand “what investors look for at various stages of a start-up” and equip you with the know-how to “catch their interest.” This information is conveyed through stories rather than charts or graphs so that you do not switch off. The conversational tone adopted in the book will put you at ease and infuse confidence.

Nath has invested in over 10 start-ups, and has mentored several others. Apart from being a professor at the Management Development Institute in Gurgaon, he is also an active angel investor and director with Lead Angels which was founded by Mitra. The company is now “a full-stack financial services provider for start-ups.” Mitra has been associated with the start-up ecosystem for over 15 years.

The book is divided into 21 chapters spread out over four sections: I. The Fascinating World of Start-up Funding II. Early-Stage Funding: Those Who Made It and Those Who Couldn’t III. Later-Stage Funding: Those Who Made It and Those Who Couldn’t IV. So What Should You Do? The book brings you advice from founders of start-ups such as MakeMyTrip, IndiaMART, PolicyBazaar, CyberMedia, Cashify, and SHEROES.

In their introduction, Nath and Mitra write, “The Indian environment is very, very different from what exists in the West. For instance, infrastructure is certainly not at the same level – which is a constraint, but also an opportunity. It’s a far more price-conscious market than any others. If you are looking at a B2B start-up, you need to plan for the fact that many payments in India get delayed.”

They present a framework called PERSISTENT, which has been assembled from an intimate knowledge of best practices and experiences of failure. It is available in a digestible format so that you do not have to reinvent the wheel and get burnt out in the process. There are things to be learnt from people who have made similar journeys, especially because you have limited capital at your disposal.

What does PERSISTENT stand for? P: Problem that you are solving, E: Earnings model, R: Risks and how you will mitigate them, S: Size of the market, I: Innovation, S: Scalability, T: Team, starting with the founders, E: Entry barriers, N: Niche, T: Traction. Each component of this framework is fleshed out in the book with concrete examples so that you can apply the learning to your own context.

Sairee Chahal, Founder and CEO of SHEROES, says, “What do investors look for in start-ups? First of all, it’s sincerity and conviction about their venture. Which, naturally, includes their depth of understanding of the business. And, of course, openness – no one wants to invest in a company where the founders have fixed ideas. In case there are co-founders, they should ideally bring in complementary skills. And finally, entrepreneurs who are focused on their business.”

While many start-up founders depend on their families and friends for the initial investment, not everyone has access to deep pockets. What options do they have other than getting investors to buy shares in their company? The book has an entire chapter dedicated to non-equity funding. You can take a loan from a bank. You can approach an incubator to “provide financial, infrastructural, technical as well as mentoring support.” You can also benefit from government-led initiatives.

Nath and Mitra tell you about schemes that have been rolled out by the central and state governments “to provide loans without any collateral or personal guarantee.” Under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises, if a start-up is unable to repay a loan, the public sector bank can recover money from the scheme. This is for companies whose founders have professional qualifications but cannot “provide personal guarantees or collateral to the bank.”

They also refer to a new scheme called Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Ltd under which banks and other financial institutions are offered “re-finance for loans up to Rs 10 lakh for start-ups and other small units.” Government agencies such as the Department of Science and Technology, and the Department of Biotechnology, also give out grants. Start-ups registered with Startup India also get significant tax exemptions from the government.

The book is filled with practical suggestions of this kind. The authors encourage you to be open-minded. You can apply for grants offered by industry associations such as NASSCOM, CII and FICCI. You can raise funds from business plan competitions hosted by IITs and IIMs as well as companies such as IBM, Lufthansa and Samsung. If you have been floundering, this book will remind you that there is hope for you.

Nath and Mitra teach you how to pitch business plans, and how to make sense of shareholder agreements. They also explain the jargon used by angel investors and venture capitalists, which can be difficult to wrap your head around when you are just starting out. However, the glaring absence in this book is stories of Indian women who have founded start-ups. Sairee Chahal is an exception.The book also engages with specific challenges that have arisen during the COVID-19 pandemic. In his foreword, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and vice chairman of Naukri.com, writes, “I believe that after some weeding out of fragile start-ups, the underlying trend of a boom in start-ups will resume – albeit with a little bit more trepidation and caution, and more measured risk-taking.”