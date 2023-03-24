Singer Bombay Jayashri suffers aneurysm in UK, undergoes surgery: report

Renowned Carnatic singer Bombay Jayashri suffered an aneurysm in the United Kingdom where she is on a tour, reports said. She is undergoing a keyhole surgery and is in hospital, The Hindu reported.

“She is currently stable and recovering well, she requires rest for a couple of days. Bombay Jayashri’s family requests privacy and your support during this period. We shall update you in due course," sources close to Jayashri told the newspaper.

Click here to know the causes, symptoms and treatment of brain hemmorhage.

The 58-year-old was scheduled to have a concert on Friday Tung Auditorium in Liverpool, her first performance in the city in over a decade. She had performed at the Southbank Centre in London on March 18. Her last performance in the UK was in 2008.

Bombay Jayashri was recently conferred with the prestigious title of "Sangita Kalanidhi” for 2023 by The Madras Music Academy in Chennai. In 2013, she had received an Oscar nomination for the song titled "Pi's Lullaby" from "Life of Pi". Born in Kolkata in a Tamil family and raised in Mumbai, Bombay Jayashri is known for her distinct voice and her ability to sing in all four south Indian languages as well as in Hindi. Related stories OpenAI adds plugin support to ChatGPT

Chinese boy, 9, is now the quickest to solve a Rubik’s cube. Check his world record She was honoured with Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, in 2021.

Moneycontrol News