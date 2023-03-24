 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Singer Bombay Jayashri suffers aneurysm in UK, undergoes surgery: report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST

Bombay Jayashri was scheduled to have a concert in Liverpool on Friday. She was in the UK for a performance after 15 years.

Bombay Jayashri was honoured with Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, in 2021. (File picture; photo by Sudha/.carnaticdarbar.com)

Renowned Carnatic singer Bombay Jayashri suffered an aneurysm in the United Kingdom where she is on a tour, reports said. She is undergoing a keyhole surgery and is in hospital, The Hindu reported.

“She is currently stable and recovering well, she requires rest for a couple of days. Bombay Jayashri’s family requests privacy and your support during this period. We shall update you in due course," sources close to Jayashri told the newspaper.

Click here to know the causes, symptoms and treatment of brain hemmorhage.

The 58-year-old was scheduled to have a concert on Friday Tung Auditorium in Liverpool, her first performance in the city in over a decade. She had performed at the Southbank Centre in London on March 18. Her last performance in the UK was in 2008.