Bollywood round up | First half of 2019: Women rule in Hindi films

Fortunately, things are changing in Bollywood today. The leading ladies are no more a prop in the larger scheme of affairs that are dominated by their male counterparts. On the contrary, more and more films are being made where an actress has her say in the narrative. This was seen for the majority of successes in the first half of 2019. Let's take a look at them.

The biggest benefactor of the year so far is Kiara Advani who, at best, was seen as an upcoming actress till a fortnight ago. However, with Kabir Singh doing blockbuster business and all set to enter the 200-Crore Club this week, Kiara has made her way into Bollywood and how. She may have played a meek and subdued character in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer, but even her silence contributed immensely to the film's narrative.

On the other hand, veteran actress Madhuri Dixit was hardly quiet in either of her two releases Total Dhamaal or Kalank. The former was a hit; the latter was a flop. However, Madhuri couldn't be ignored in either of the two ensemble starrers. Total Dhamaal saw her reuniting with Anil Kapoor. Kalank rekindled her “Jodi” with Sanjay Dutt. Between the two films, she brought over 235 crores at the Box Office.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt too had a rare occasion of two her films arriving within two months of each other. Gully Boy had her in a supporting but important part while Kalank featured her as the leading lady opposite Varun Dhawan. Though Gully Boy was primarily a Ranveer Singh film, her presence meant that youth was enticed into theatres for that all important opening. Though 221 crores came from her for these two films, even she would have expected better.

Ditto for Katrina Kaif who delivered a 300-crore hit the last time she paired up with Salman Khan for Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai. Though Bharat just about managed to go past the 200-crore mark, the fact remains that Katrina did have a substantial part to play, especially when compared to her forgettable 2018 outings, Thugs of Hindostan and Zero.

As for Rakul Preet Singh, she made sure that she would be remembered right through the year for her spunky act in De De Pyaar De. Though she had made an impression in Yaariyaan, there was a new Rakul that one saw in this rom-com entertainer where she ensured that her presence was felt even in the presence of Ajay Devgn and Tabu. This was a well-deserved 100-crore success.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon is continuing to ride up the Bollywood ladder as Luka Chuppi was as much hers as it was Kartik Aaryan's. As the leading lady of the film, she was pretty delightful on screen as she demonstrated all over again that she is an actress of substance. She may have just missed the 100 -crore bus with this film but should well catch up on that in films to follow this year.

Even Kangana Ranaut would be expecting the same after her Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi, which came close to the 100 -crore mark but just about fell short. Of course, this was no Tanu Weds Manu Returns. But, the fact that the young woman picked up the mantle to complete the film in the capacity of a director and shrugged off all the challenges that came her way gives a good account of her self-confidence.

Talking of confidence, it could well be the middle name of Taapsee Pannu who had an eventful 2018 but could not really deliver a major success. However, that changed with Badla this year where she played a woman with different shades to her character. Her very good act right in front of Amitabh Bachchan may well have seemed easy but rest-assured, the actress worked hard for it. The audiences acknowledged it too, and the film grew leaps and bounds.

One now just hopes that the trend continues in the second half of the year as well. Actresses like Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha are coming up with their films as well, and one just waits to see a lot more being heard and spoken about each one of them in months to come.

Actresses who brought in maximum moolah in 2019

Kiara Advani - Kabir Singh - 180 crores (and heading towards 200-Crore Club)Madhuri Dixit - Total Dhamaal and Kalank - 235.23 croresAlia Bhatt - Gully Boy and Kalank - 221 croresKatrina Kaif - Bharat - 215 croresRakul Preet Singh - De De Pyaar De - 103.50 croresKriti Sanon - Luka Chuppi - 95 croresKangana Ranaut - Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi - 92.19 crores

Taapsee Pannu - Badla - 87.99 crores

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal.)