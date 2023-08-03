Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira returns home after UAE jail horror. Video

Chrisann Pereira, 27, is finally back home and reunited with her family. (Image: screengrab from video @kevin.pereira8/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira has finally returned home to Mumbai after enduring a harrowing ordeal in Sharjah Central Jail in the UAE. The emotional moment of her homecoming was captured in an Instagram video by her brother where the 27-year-old actor was reunited with her family members and her dog at the airport.

Pereira's horror story began when she was framed by two individuals who planted drugs in a trophy and persuaded her to carry it to Sharjah. Deceived under the pretense of auditioning for a web series, Chrisann Pereira landed in the UAE city, only to be caught by authorities who discovered marijuana and opium concealed in the trophy.

The perpetrators, Anthony Paul and Rajesh Damodar Bobate, who orchestrated the scheme against her, have been arrested by Mumbai Police.

Pereira was jailed for a month before being released in April and cleared of charges.

A video of the family’s reunion was shared by her brother , Kevin Pereira on Instagram. He first said his sister is expected to land in India by April 28 before saying there was no formal date, but she finally returned last night.

Her mother, Pramila Pereira, was overjoyed on her daughter’s return and was filmed hugging and kissing her on her arrival. She then had a reunion with her dog, waiting for her in the car.

“Chrisann is finally back & reunited with us I know I had announced in June that she would be back but it took slightly longer and she’s finally back,” Kevin Pereira captioned the post.



Pereira, known for her supporting roles in films such as "Sadak 2" and "Batla House", had been a victim of revenge plotted by bakery owner Anthony Paul, who harboured animosity towards her mother.

Paul's associate, Rajesh Damodar Bobate, disguised himself as a talent consultant named Ravi, luring Pereira to Sharjah under the guise of an audition for a web series and sent drugs with her, without her knowledge.

Throughout the ordeal, the actor consistently maintained her innocence, asserting that she was framed in the case.

Video: Chrisann Pereira released from UAE jail, tears up on call with family

Pereira's family, residing in Borivali, actively campaigned on social media to garner support and attention to her case, fighting to bring her back home.