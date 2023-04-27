Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira released from UAE jail, tears up on call with family. Video

Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira has been released from Sharjah Central Jail where she had been lodged since April 1. Her brother Kevin Pereira confirmed the latest development in an Instagram post where he also shared a recording of the actor’s first video call home since her incarceration.

Chrisann Pereirac, 27, was framed by two people who planted drugs in a trophy which they asked her to carry to Sharjah. Pereira, an actor, was asked to travel to Sharjah under the pretext of auditioning for a web series. Once she landed in the UAE city, however, she was nabbed by authorities who found ganja and opium in the trophy.

The case sent shockwaves through the country and led to the arrest of Anthony Paul and Rajesh Damodar Bobate who conspired to frame her in the drugs case. Pereira was freed from Sharjah Central Jail after nearly a month.

Her mother, Pramila Pereira, was overjoyed at her daughter’s release – she was filmed jumping in happiness as she spoke to Chrisann over a video call.

A video of the family’s virtual reunion was shared by Kevin Pereira on Instagram yesterday. He first said his sister is expected to land in India by Friday, April 28, before editing his post to say there is no clarity on when she will return.

In the recording, Chrisann Pereira was seen tearing up as she spoke to her mother and brother back home.

