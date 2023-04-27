Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira released from UAE jail, tears up on call with family. Video

Chrisann Pereira spoke to her family over a video call after being released from jail (Screengrabs from video Instagrammed by @kevin.pereira8)

Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira has been released from Sharjah Central Jail where she had been lodged since April 1. Her brother Kevin Pereira confirmed the latest development in an Instagram post where he also shared a recording of the actor’s first video call home since her incarceration.

Chrisann Pereirac, 27, was framed by two people who planted drugs in a trophy which they asked her to carry to Sharjah. Pereira, an actor, was asked to travel to Sharjah under the pretext of auditioning for a web series. Once she landed in the UAE city, however, she was nabbed by authorities who found ganja and opium in the trophy.

The case sent shockwaves through the country and led to the arrest of Anthony Paul and Rajesh Damodar Bobate who conspired to frame her in the drugs case. Pereira was freed from Sharjah Central Jail after nearly a month.

Her mother, Pramila Pereira, was overjoyed at her daughter’s release – she was filmed jumping in happiness as she spoke to Chrisann over a video call.



A video of the family’s virtual reunion was shared by Kevin Pereira on Instagram yesterday. He first said his sister is expected to land in India by Friday, April 28, before editing his post to say there is no clarity on when she will return.

In the recording, Chrisann Pereira was seen tearing up as she spoke to her mother and brother back home.

Pereira is an actor and model best known for playing supporting roles in films like Sadak 2 and Batla House. She was framed in the drugs case by bakery owner Anthony Paul, who wanted to exact revenge on her mother.

Pereira flew to Sharjah on April 1 at the behest of Paul’s associate, Rajesh Damodar Bobate, who posed as a talent consultant named Ravi and told her she would audition for a web series in the city. She was nabbed by authorities and imprisoned until her family’s efforts brought the truth to light.

Paul and Bobate have since been arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch.