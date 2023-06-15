Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira cleared of UAE drugs charges

Chrisann Pereira, 27, was implicated in a drugs smuggling case

Chrisann Pereira, the Bollywood actor who was jailed in UAE for drug possession, has been cleared by the court. Pereira, 27, was framed by two people who sent her to Sharjah in April under the pretext of auditioning for a web series. The two accused asked her to carry a trophy which had opium and ganja hidden inside it in a successful attempt to frame her in a drugs case.

Pereira was caught with drugs at Sharjah Airport which led to her imprisonment at Sharjah Central Jail for nearly four weeks before she was released. She is still in the UAE for legal formalities. However, a court has now cleared the Sadak 2 actor of all charges.

“She was cleared of all charges on June 12,” her lawyer Mohammed Al Redha told Khaleej Times.

Chrisann Pereira’s brother, Kevin Pereira, who spearheaded the campaign to have her name cleared, also posted an update about her case on Wednesday. “Chrisann has completed the legal process and the authorities have cleared her from the case,” he wrote on Instagram, adding that the actor would return to India in the next five days.



Pereira’s lawyer said the public prosecutor found her version of events to be true after a thorough investigation. The actor had always maintained her innocence, saying she was framed in the drugs case.

“They found the circumstances under which she was framed to be true. She did carry marijuana to the UAE; however, she did not have any knowledge about it, nor were her intentions bad, and the two men tricked her. They checked all the cameras at the airport, which matched her story,” said Al Redha.

“From passing through the immigration gate, exiting the airport to returning to immigration officers after being suspicious, everything was proved right, and that she was given marijuana without her knowledge,” the lawyer added.