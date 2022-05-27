Kolkata brand accused of plagiarising artwork used in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes outfit

A Kolkata-based brand has been accused of plagiarising the artwork that was embroidered on a jacket worn by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes this year. Bobo Calcutta, headed by Jeet Shahi and Ayushman Mitra, prides itself on “making art available to people” through clothes. Bengaluru-based artists Nidhi Jacob, however, has accused the ready-to-wear label of copying her artwork without paying her.

Nidhi Jacob’s art is all about vivid flora and fauna, much like the embroidered design on Bobo Calcutta’s jackets. “People have been sending me images asking if these are my paintings turned to embroidery,” Jacob wrote in a now-expired Instagram story. “I surely didn’t share them with this brand, but the similarity is not a coincidence,” she added, noting that the brand even copied her choice of colours.

Jacob has received support from friends and members of the art community who slammed Bobo Calcutta for plagiarising her artwork and using it in their clothes without first buying it from her.

Instead of collaborating with her or paying her for the artwork, the brand simply credited Jacob for “inspiration” in Instagram posts, several friends of the artist claimed on the photo-sharing platform after Bobo Calcutta shared a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wearing their jacket at Cannes.

“The embroidery draws inspiration from @nidhijacob_art,” Bobo Calcutta wrote in an Instagram post featuring a multi-coloured embellished jacket that was “developed from six different paintings over the span of two months.”

“Bobo Calcutta plagiarised/copied the artwork of Nidhi Jacob and just gave ‘inspiration’ credit without actually buying the artwork. Shame!” wrote one Instagram user.

“Nidhi Jacob’s stunning art makes it to the Cannes festival adorned by none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, thanks to shameless plagiarism by Bobo Calcutta,” another said.

Screengrabs of Instagram Stories shared by @nidhijacob_art

Several other Instagram users slammed the designer for copying an artist’s work

Bobo Calcutta has not yet responded publicly to accusations of plagiarism.