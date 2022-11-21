Bob Iger, Disney CEO, got this 'insane' salary in his first stint

In his second stint, Bob Iger has pledged remain CEO for at least two years, Disney said.

Bob Iger has returned to Disney as its CEO, the entertainment conglomerate said on Sunday as it announced the departure of Bob Chapek as the company’s head. Igrer, 71, had previously served as Disney's CEO for 15 years, and had brought about immense growth to the company.

Bob Iger increased Disney’s market capitalisation five-fold during his first tenured. In his second stint, he has pledged remain CEO for at least two years, Disney said.

It was under Iger's leadership that Disney acquired Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox. It also opened its first theme park in China - the Shanghai Disney Resort - and launched the Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services.

During Iger's tenure, Disney produced a number of record-setting films including Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame," the highest-grossing film of all time. The company also produced "Frozen" and "Frozen 2" and Marvel's "Black Panther."

When he was at Disney in 2019, Iger drew a salary of $65.6 million, Forbes reported. His net worth at that time was $690 million. Disney heir Abigail Disney had termed his salary amount “insane.”

Iger reportedly regretted his decision to name Bob Chapek as his successor at Disney after his first stint. He called Chapek a “novice” and said having him as a replacement was one of his “worst business decisions”, Business Insider reported.

In September this year, Iger had joined investment firm Thrive Capital as a venture partner to mentor its founders.

The same month, he had revealed that Disney wanted to buy Twitter in 2016 but ended up not going ahead with it because a “substantial portion” of its users “were not real”. Iger said that the company discovered "with some of Twitter’s help that a substantial portion — not a majority — were not real." To this, Elon Musk, the company’s new owner, had responded with a single-word tweet. “Interesting,” Musk had tweeted.

In 2011, he was added to the board of Apple Inc by CEO Tim Cook.

During his college days in Ithaca, US, Iger worked as a weatherman for five months even as he harboured dreams of becoming a news anchor.