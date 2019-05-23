App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 355

  • UPA: 90

    (182 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Boat launches Airdopes 411 truly wireless earbuds for Rs 2,999

The earbuds have integrated controls that can be used to control the volume, play and pause music, as well as trigger Google Assistant, Siri, or any other voice assistant that is connected to the smartphone or laptop.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Audio device manufacturer Boat has launched new wireless earbuds called Airdopes 411. The truly wireless earbuds have been launched in India for Rs 2,999.

Demand for wireless audio devices has been on the rise since smartphone manufacturers have started ditching the headphone jack. While there are plenty of options for Bluetooth-connected earphones, most of them are priced at a premium of over Rs 5,000. The Airdopes 411 can be a good buy for someone looking for budget wireless earbuds.

Airdopes 411 is a premium version of Airdopes 211 which were launched earlier this year in February. It comes with two earbuds, each having a 50 mAh battery that can be charged in a case carrying a battery capacity of 500 mAh.  Boat claims that the charging case can power up the earbuds completely up to four times. The charging case comes with an indicator to show the battery left in the case.

AirDopes 411 also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 that offers better range, stronger connectivity, and pairing with multiple devices. The earbuds have integrated controls that can be used to control the volume, play and pause music, as well as trigger Google Assistant, Siri, or any other voice assistant that is connected to the smartphone or laptop.  It comes with an IPX4 certification for water resistance. 

related news

The truly wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 2,999, Rs 500 more than the Airdopes 211. For that amount, it offers a bigger battery, Bluetooth 5.0, a charging case with an indicator. It is also cheaper than the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 that was launched recently.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 11:12 am

tags #Boat Airdopes 411 #Technology #trends #wireless earbuds

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.