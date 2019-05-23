Boat launches Airdopes 411 truly wireless earbuds for Rs 2,999

Audio device manufacturer Boat has launched new wireless earbuds called Airdopes 411. The truly wireless earbuds have been launched in India for Rs 2,999.

Demand for wireless audio devices has been on the rise since smartphone manufacturers have started ditching the headphone jack. While there are plenty of options for Bluetooth-connected earphones, most of them are priced at a premium of over Rs 5,000. The Airdopes 411 can be a good buy for someone looking for budget wireless earbuds.

Airdopes 411 is a premium version of Airdopes 211 which were launched earlier this year in February. It comes with two earbuds, each having a 50 mAh battery that can be charged in a case carrying a battery capacity of 500 mAh. Boat claims that the charging case can power up the earbuds completely up to four times. The charging case comes with an indicator to show the battery left in the case.

AirDopes 411 also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 that offers better range, stronger connectivity, and pairing with multiple devices. The earbuds have integrated controls that can be used to control the volume, play and pause music, as well as trigger Google Assistant, Siri, or any other voice assistant that is connected to the smartphone or laptop. It comes with an IPX4 certification for water resistance.