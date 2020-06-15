Board exams 2020 | ICSE, ISC students can now opt out of writing pending exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) submitted a proposal to the Bombay High Court on June 15, stating students can now choose to not appear for the pending ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations that got postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

If they opt out of writing the exams, the students will be assessed on the basis of internal exams or selections scores, the data for which has already been collected from the respective schools.

The board also stated that all ICSE-affiliated schools in the country will be informed about this decision, following which the respective schools will have to contact the Class 10 and 12 students and make a note of their choices. The last date for submitting the response has been set as June 22.

The proposal was submitted by the education board in response to a petition that was filed by the parent of one of the candidates, seeking directions to have the exams on the remaining subjects cancelled. The plea filed by Mumbai resident Arvind Tiwari had challenged the ICSE board’s plans to conduct the remaining exams from July 2 across Maharashtra, reported India Today.

The ICSE and ISC board examinations were supposed to be held in March but got postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. There are 226 ICSE board schools in Maharashtra, where coronavirus cases breached the 1-lakh mark days ago. As many as 23,347 Class 10 students are supposed to appear for the pending ICSE board exams.

Notably, the Maharashtra government has also deemed the COVID-19 situation in the state unfit for holding examinations as it could jeopardise the health and safety of several persons involved in the process. Besides, the availability of public transportation also remains an issue.

The High Court bench that was hearing the case has posted the matter for further hearing on June 17.