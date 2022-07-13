BMW is now charging Rs 1,434 per month for heated seats in these countries

Subscriptions allow vehicle makers to earn a steady stream of revenue which runs into tens of billions of dollars per year.

BMW owners who own heated seats and steering wheels in their vehicles will be able to make use of the service only if they pay a monthly subscription of Rs 1,434.

Owners who don't pay the subscription will not get access to the service even if their car came with all the necessary hardware, reported Business Insider.

According to The Verge, payment options to subscribe for a year amounts to about 14,343 for a year, 23,905 for three years or pay 33,069 for “unlimited” access.

Other services being offered on subscription include the option to record footage from the car’s cameras available 18,726 for “unlimited” use and the “IconicSounds Sport package,” which allows users to play engine sounds for a one-time fee of Rs 9,323.

This comes as car companies attempt to make more money by utilising the software in their vehicles. Subscriptions allow vehicle makers to earn a steady stream of revenue which runs into tens of billions of dollars per year, the publication stated.

According to the report, this week in BMW's South Korea website options popped up for monthly subscriptions for heated seats and heated steering. While, the pop ups seemed to have been removed since then, The Verge spotted the features on the menu for BMW owners in the UK, Germany, South Africa, and New Zealand.