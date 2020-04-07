BMC to use 2,000-seater cruise ship Karnika as a floating quarantine facility: Report

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is reportedly in talks with Essel Group’s Jalesh Cruises Mauritius Limited for temporarily using its MS Karnika cruise ship as a quarantine facility.

The cruise ship has been docked at the Mumbai Port Trust’s harbour since March after the operations were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“When it came from Dubai last, the ship was not allowed to come inside the port due to quarantine issues,” a Mumbai Port Trust official said as per a report by The Hindu BusinessLine.

The BMC could use the 2,000-seater cruise ship as a floating quarantine facility if the number of cases continues to rise.

“We have established a tie-up between BMC and a cruise vessel having accommodation for 2,000 persons on board to serve as floating quarantine facility,” the Mumbai Port Trust said as per the report.

Maharashtra is currently the most-affected state in India with 868 reported cases of coronavirus, with nearly 500 being from Mumbai and regions nearby at the time of writing.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

The Mumbai Port Trust has, on its end, separated its hospital into two — a COVID-19 hospital and a non-COVID-19 hospital. It has developed a COVID-19 (suspected) ward and a COVID-19 (positive) ward, each having its own ICU. Mask and gloves are compulsory even in non-COVID-19 hospital and all necessary equipment such as PPE, mask, gloves and medicines have been purchased in large quantities, including seven new ventilators, a Port Trust official said.

The Port Trust also has quarantine wards at three locations across the city. Further, it has tied up with Sailors’ Home, Wadi Bunder, (500 beds) for use as a quarantine facility.