you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMC to pay Rs 42,500 for delayed response to 85 pothole complaints

The money will be given to the respective plaintiffs only if it doesn’t violate BMC’s rule for the competition.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
As Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) enters the fifth day of its promise to attend to every pothole complaint within 24 hours, its engineers are having to pay Rs 42,500 for not being able to deliver the same.

Since the time the pothole challenge was launched by Mumbai’s civic body, 879 complaints have been received on their website. While most of them were fixed within the deadline as promised, 85 remained unattended. Now, the engineers will have to pay Rs 500 per pothole not fixed within 24 hours, as per the challenge.

On November 4 alone, 118 complaints were received. But, the civic executive engineers are struggling to fix the same within the stipulated time, reported The Times of India.

The competition was launched on November 1 via the civic body’s official Twitter handle @mybmc. It read:

However, there’s a catch. The money will be given to the respective plaintiffs only if it does not violate BMC’s rule for the competition. For instance, the potholes reported must be at least three inches deep or one-foot-long. Moreover, each person can report only two potholes, and the first person reporting a particular pothole will receive Rs 500 if the BMC engineers fail to get it fixed within 24 hours of the complaint.

Admitting that this challenge, which will close on November 7, has resulted in increased accountability, a BMC official said: “We are noticing a change on the ground with civic engineers working promptly.”

However, Sukhdev Kashid, who belongs to the municipal engineers’ association, feels it is wrong to ask the engineers to pay the money. He said, the contractors appointed by BMC often lack the required infrastructure, in which case it is unfair for only the engineers to bear the burden.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 04:11 pm

tags #BMC #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #mumbai roads #Potholes

