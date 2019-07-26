BMC keeps promise, fixes Colaba footpath in less than 24 hrs of receiving complaint

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) A Ward, which comprises posh locales such as Cuffe Parade and Colaba in south Mumbai, had challenged the residents to point out broken footpaths, which they will fix within 24 hours. This promise was made by the civic body officials in 2018. Turns out they didn’t forget their promise and recently surprised two Colaba residents by repairing a road within the stipulated time.

It all began when two Colaba residents decided to consider taking up the challenge seriously. Friends Bella Shah and Maria Chikoo spotted two such footpaths in the A ward. One of them was on Shahid Bhagat Singh Road and the other was opposite Poornima Building in the same locality.

The duo took a photo and uploaded it on the civic body’s official website.

To their surprise, within four hours of them registering the complaint, the BMC officials sent them a message informing that the work has already been done.

“It was surprising to see that within four hours, the footpath was repaired. Around 5-5:30 pm, we received the message from the concerned department, said Shah.

Both women are dedicated to keeping their area clean and want to set the right precedents for other responsible citizens, reported The Quint. To achieve this, they joined a local citizen group called ‘My Dream Colaba’ (MDC), which was started by corporator Makarand Narwekar.

So, for any civic issue that crops up and requires immediate attention, such as broken footpaths or uncovered potholes, they get in touch with BMC officials and get them resolved.

They complained of how citizens suffer due to the negligence of public servants and government and civic authorities. For example, because of the negligence of government officials, newly constructed footpaths get ruined in no time. After the contractors are done constructing the footpaths, they leave. People from MTNL, BEST, etc then come and dig up those roads for public work and leave; the tiles remain scattered, with debris lying here and there and no one to clean up and fix the spots.