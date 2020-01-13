BMC approves Rs 3-4cr to buy 23 new luxury cars for senior members

In a meeting held recently, group leaders of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have unanimously decided to sanction funds for 23 new luxury cars for its senior members.

As per the proposal that is awaiting a nod from the Standing Committee of the civic body, the new cars will be given to BMC’s committee chairmen and leaders of Opposition.

All leaders and chairmen of committees of the civic body are assigned a chauffeur-driven car. The tabled proposal mentions that the cars being used by corporators at the moment are more than 10 years old and have exhausted their kilometre limits. As a result, there are machinery breakdowns every other day.

Notably, it will cost the BMC somewhere between Rs 3 crores and 4 crores to buy the new cars, tenders for which will be floated soon, reported the Free Press Journal.

Speaking about the development, Ravi Raja, the Leader of Opposition in the civic body, said: “I have been stuck in traffic due to a car break down at least three to four times. I have even got late for BMC meetings because of this and forced to take taxis to reach office. The cars are old and do not work properly.”

The LoP further said: “The old cars will be scrapped. If they are still usable, they will be transferred to other departments.”

Once the standing committee’s approval is in, 23 Toyota Innovas will reportedly be purchased. Prior to this, the civic body leaders were using Mahindra Scorpios.

Interestingly, while the top leaders of BMC are batting for new cars, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar denounced the official vehicle assigned to her by the corporation. Refusing to accept a second car (for her family), she made headlines by asking the civic body to donate the amount to the Mayor’s fund instead.