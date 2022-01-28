MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Blue Carbon: hidden sinks that can store CO2 for millennia

    The “big three” stores of blue carbon – mangroves, salt marshes and seagrass – are getting urgent attention for preservation.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
    A deer walks on mangroves of Sunderbans tiger reserve

    A deer walks on mangroves of Sunderbans tiger reserve

    Climate change is real and affecting the planet increasingly fast. Several new and urgent methods of preservation and conservation have come up, of which a key area of attention is ‘blue carbon’. Researchers, marine scientists and conglomerates have all turned to blue carbon, which they believe can be key in preserving the planet.

    What is blue carbon?

    Blue carbon refers to carbon stored in coastal and marine ecosystems. Algae, seagrasses, macroalgae, mangroves, and tidal and salt marshes in coastal wetlands are highly productive in separating carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in sediment, roots, branches etc for thousands of years if undisturbed.

    The “big three” stores of blue carbon – mangroves, salt marshes and seagrass – are getting urgent attention for preservation. These ecosystems are carbon storage powerhouses and can store up to 10 times as much carbon as forests, researchers said. Seagrass is very effective and can bury carbon 35 times faster than rainforests. While rainforests can store carbon for decades, seagrass can store carbon for millennia if undisturbed.

    How does blue carbon help?

    Close

    Related stories

    Healthy blue carbon ecosystems also provide habitat for marine species, support fish stocks and food security, sustain coastal communities and livelihoods, filter water flowing into oceans and reef systems, and protect coastlines from erosion and storm surges.

    Where are the ecosystems found?

    Blue carbon ecosystems are found on every continent except Antarctica and cover approximately 49 million hectares, UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission has said in a report.

    Why is blue carbon under threat?

    These ecosystems are also the most threatened as farming, fishing, development and pollution continue to degrade them rapidly. Preserving them are expensive and difficult and disturbing them could release vast greenhouse gas emissions into earth.

    Which countries are helping conserve blue carbon?

    Blue carbon mangrove projects are in development or under way in Kenya, Senegal, Madagascar, Vietnam and the Sunderbans in India. Each aims to reduce emissions by hundreds of thousands of tonnes of CO2 a year, The Guardian reported.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Blue carbon #climate change #mangroves
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 07:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.