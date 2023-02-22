Blogger Aishwarya Rai arrested for smoking on IndiGo flight: report

A Jharkhand-based blogger has reportedly been arrested for smoking on board an IndiGo flight. Aishwarya Rai was arrested upon arrival in Ranchi after her smoking set off smoke alarms in the aircraft toilet.

Smoking on flights is strictly prohibited as it can trigger fires and inconvenience other passengers. While flyers are generally allowed to carry cigarettes on board, lighters and matchsticks are also prohibited on flights, while electronic cigarettes and vaping devices are banned across all airports and flights in India.

Aviation news portal Jet Arena reported that Rai was travelling on a Mumbai to Ranchi IndiGo flight on February 18 when she was caught smoking in the aircraft toilet.

The 29-year-old blogger was handed over to police at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport upon landing on Thursday night, reported Jharkhand news website Lagatar 24.

Rai told police that she was smoking on the flight as she wanted to make a video and upload it on social media. Officer in charge of Airport police station Anand Kumar confirmed the incident, saying Rai’s stunt could have been life-threatening.