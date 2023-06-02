Blockbuster's swipe at Netflix over new password sharing policy: 'We didn't care...'

Netflix's password sharing policy prompted a jibe from Blockbuster.

Blockbuster, the once-dominant video rental service, has taken a playful jab at Netflix over its new password-sharing policy. Blockbuster, which lost the battle for supremacy in the market to Netflix, sparked nostalgia among people by reminding them of the good old days when video rental stores reigned supreme.

In a tweet aimed at Netflix, Blockbuster wrote, "A friendly reminder that when you used to rent videos from us. We didn't care who you shared it with... As long as you returned it on time." The tweet garnered attention and engaged users in a conversation that reflected fond memories of the Blockbuster experience.



A friendly reminder that when you used to rent videos from us. We didn’t care who you shared it with… As long as you returned it on time. @netflix — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) May 25, 2023

When reminded that it had the chance to acquire Netflix but chose not to, Blockbuster responded with wit, saying, "I'm an intern. I barely have permission to have a lunch break. I didn't pass on anything."

One Twitter user fondly recalled, "Blockbuster was a whole experience that I miss. Friday night Blockbuster and Pizza Hut nights were the best."

In the '90s and early 2000s, Blockbuster was the premier video rental company in the United States, with over 6,000 stores worldwide. Customers were drawn to Blockbuster's extensive collection of movies, making it a dominant force in the industry.

However, Blockbuster's strict late fee policy, which constituted a significant portion of its revenue, began to irk customers. One such disgruntled customer was Reed Hastings, the founder of Netflix. Frustrated by the excessive fines he incurred at Blockbuster, Hastings envisioned an alternative video rental service that eliminated late fees.

Hastings founded Netflix, introducing a model that involved delivering DVDs directly to customers' homes for a flat monthly fee. This innovation quickly gained popularity and proved to be more profitable than Blockbuster's traditional brick-and-mortar approach. Netflix's rise marked the beginning of Blockbuster's decline.

Ironically, Blockbuster had an opportunity to acquire Netflix for a mere $50 million. However, the company made the fateful decision to pass on the offer, which would later prove to be a costly mistake.

Despite having a staggering 9,000 stores globally, employing 60,000 individuals, and generating $5.9 billion in revenue in 2004, Blockbuster ultimately faced insurmountable challenges. The company's late efforts to modernize by eliminating late fees and launching an online platform came too late. In 2010, Blockbuster was forced to file for bankruptcy, marking the end of an era.

Today, only one solitary Blockbuster store remains, located in Bend, Oregon.