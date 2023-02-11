Blinkit delivers bread packet with live rat inside, company responds after Twitter outrage

A Blinkit customer was in for a rude shock when he found an alive rat inside a packet a bread he had ordered on February 1 this year.

Nitin Arora tweeted a photo of a rat squished inside a packet of bread that was delivered by fast delivery app Blinkit. He tweeted the details two days later on February 3.

Arora also shared screenshots of the chat he had with the customer service agent at Blinkit who said that the issue has been escalated.

“Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit, where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items,” Arora tweeted. He also shared a doctored photo of a billboard for Blinkit that displayed the rat inside the bread packet.

The Blinkit representative said: “Yes, I can see, your concern is genuine. I deeply apologise to you for this issue. We have noted this and will escalate it from our end. Your feedback for this specific incident has been noted and we will surely take corrective measures to improve the same.”

In another short video, the user explains that the rat tore into the packet and got in and then somehow got stuck. He shows that the rat was alive and demonstrates how it possibly got in.

Dhananjay Shashidharan, Head of Customer Delight at Blinkit, also responded in the Twitter thread saying that the store has been delisted. “I head Customer Support here at Blinkit. I want to assure you, we've taken swift action already and de-listed the partner store, even as we are investigating the matter with the store owner. We have high standards for hygiene at all our stores, and with this incident, we have increased the frequency of audits at the store networks,” his response said.

Alarmed citizens were also shocked and expressed their displeasure at the service of Blinkit.

“As much as English Oven and Blinkit need to explain this. I wonder if our food safety authority actually audits these places time to time and checks for “safety",” a user commented.

Another user said, "If I found a rat, I would call the police. This is so dangerous."

Moneycontrol News