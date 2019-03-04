Blind scientist donates Rs 110 crore for Pulwama martyrs

A blind scientist hailing from Kota in Rajasthan has offered to donate Rs 110 crore to the families of the 40 CRPF personnel who were martyred on February 14 in an IED blast in Pulwama.

Murtaza A Hamid, the 44-year-old scientist, offered to donate Rs 110 crore to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for Pulwama martyrs from his taxable income.

According to a Times of India report, Hamid mailed the Prime Minister's Office to inform them about his desire to donate; he has sought an appointment to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. In the mail sent to the PMO, the scholar termed his contribution ‘a small amount'.

A Commerce graduate, the scientist who has been blind since birth, works as a researcher in Mumbai.

Speaking to TOI on what inspired him to donate the amount, Hamid said, "The inspiration to help and support those who lay down their lives for our motherland should be in the blood of every citizen of the country."

Incidentally, Hamid happens to be credited with innovating technology that helps trace any vehicle or object without GPS, camera, or any other technical equipment, which could have deterred the Pulwama blast, if used.

Stating that his invention has not been given its due recognition by the government, he said he wishes to give the equipment to the government for free so that tragic incidents such as the Pulwama blast can be checked.