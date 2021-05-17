Blood clotting due to COVID-19 vaccine: Symptoms to watch out for

Representative image

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on May 17 listed the symptoms for bleeding or blood clotting that COVID-19 vaccine takers must watch out for.

It listed the Thromboembolic or blood clotting symptoms that are most likely to occur within 20 days of receiving any COVID-19 vaccine.

India reported 26 potential cases of bleeding and clotting due to Covishield vaccine.

Through its latest advisory the health ministry appealed to health care workers and vaccine beneficiaries to look out for blood clotting symptoms after taking a COVID-19 vaccine:

Breathlessness>> Pain in chest>> Pain in limbs/pain on pressing limbs or swelling in limbs (arm or calf)>> multiple, pinhead size red spots or bruising of skin in an area beyond the injection site>> Persistent abdominal pain with or without vomiting>> Seizures in the absence of previous history of seizures with or without vomiting>> Severe and persistent headache with or without vomiting (in the absence of previous history of migraine or chronic headache)>> Weakness/paralysis of limbs or any particular side or part of the body (including face)>> Persistent vomiting without any obvious reason>> Blurred vision or pain in eyes or having double vision>> Change in mental status or having confusion or depressed level of consciousness

>> Any other symptom or health condition which is of concern to the recipient or the family

For anyone experiencing any or more of these symptoms, the ministry advised reporting preferably to the health facility where the vaccine was administered.

Over 13.4 crore doses of Covishield vaccine have been administered in India as on April 27.

National AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization) Committee in a report to the health ministry said the data in India showed there is a very 'miniscule' but definitive risk of thromboembolic (bleeding or blood clotting) events.

The reporting rate of these events in India is around 0.61/million doses, which is much lower than the 4 cases/million reported by UK’s regulator Medical and Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA). Germany has reported 10 events per million doses.

The National AEFI committee noted that, as of April 3, 75,435,381 coronavirus vaccine doses had been administered in India -- 68,650,819 doses of Covishield and 6,784,562 doses of Covaxin. Of these, 65,944,106 were first doses and 9,491,275 were second doses.

Since the COVID-19 vaccination drive started in India on January 16, over 23,000 adverse events have been reported through the CO-WIN platform. Of these, only 700 cases -- or 9.3 cases /million doses administered -- were found to be serious and severe.

An in-depth review of 498 of these serious and severe events was conducted by the national AEFI Committee. They found that there were 26 incidents of potential thromboembolic cases (blood clotting) following the administration of the Covishield vaccine, with a reporting rate of 0.61 cases/ million doses. However, there were no potential thromboembolic events reported following the administration of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin coronavirus vaccine.