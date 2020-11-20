PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 10:08 PM IST

Black hair dye drips down Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani's face at presser; video goes viral

While Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani was firing a salvo of unverified claims at the presser, he was seen wiping sweat off his beading forehead with a handkerchief. Down his cheeks was rolling a stream of black liquid, which looked akin to hair dye.

Moneycontrol News
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who serves as a personal attorney to US President Donald Trump, wipes away sweat as he speaks about US election 2020 results. A stream of black liquid can be seen rolling down his cheek. (Image: Reuters)
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who serves as a personal attorney to US President Donald Trump, wipes away sweat as he speaks about US election 2020 results. A stream of black liquid can be seen rolling down his cheek. (Image: Reuters)

All of America was left bewildered and guffawing when Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani was caught making bizarre claims on national television with what looked like black hair dye dripping down his cheek.

The US President’s lawyer made a series of eyebrow-raising claims during a 90-minute presser held on November 19, including allegations that a dead Venezuelan dictator had conspired with Democratic “crooks” to help Joe Biden win the US election 2020.

Refusing to acknowledge the US 2020 election results, Rudy Giuliani even alleged that “corrupt” cities where the Democrats hold sway - such as Detroit - purposely flipped thousands of votes to secure Joe Biden’s win.

While Giuliani was firing a salvo of unverified claims at the presser, he was seen wiping sweat off his beading forehead with a handkerchief. Down his cheeks was rolling a stream of black liquid, which looked akin to hair dye. A clip of the presser focusing on the part where black dye rolls down his face has gone viral and this is how netizens reacted.

And if that was not gross enough, Rudy Giuliani was also caught blowing his nose into the napkin before using the same to wipe his face.

(With Reuters inputs)
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 10:08 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Rudy Giuliani #US Election 2020 #world

