BJP’s Sonali Phogat shared last Instagram video hours before her death

Just hours before she died of a heart attack on Monday evening, BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat had shared a video and several pictures on Instagram. Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa, police said Tuesday morning. She was 42.

A former TikTok star who participated in the reality TV show Bigg Boss, Sonali Phogat’s last Instagram Reels video shows her wearing a pink turban. The BJP leader from Haryana set the video to the tune of ‘Rukh Se Zara Naqab Utha Do Mere Huzoor’ from the 1968 film Mere Huzoor.

She also posted a series of pictures with the hashtags #alwaysready #smile #strong #Dabang #RealBossLady and #Haryana. Sonali Phogat had a sizeable following of 8 lakh on Instagram, where she described herself as a mother, actor and content creator.



On Monday night, Phogat was brought to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district after she complained of uneasiness, sources said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said she was brought dead to the hospital. Prime facie, the cause of death is established as heart attack but further medical examination is on, he said.

Sonali Phogat debuted as a news anchor for Hisar Doordarshan in 2006. She joined the BJP two years later. Over the course of the next few years, she appeared in several Haryanavi and Punjabi films and music videos, as well as TV shows. In 2020, she starred in Bigg Boss, which brought her to national limelight.

The BJP leader had also unsuccessfully contested from the Adampur constituency in Haryana in the 2019 Assembly election. She lost the seat to Congress’ Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Phogat is survived by her daughter Yashodhara Phogat. Her husband Sanjay Phogat was found dead in 2016.