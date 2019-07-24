BJP's 'retirement at 75' rule may not be applicable for Yeddyurappa

Moments after HD Kumaraswamy failed the floor test in Karnataka Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yeddyurappa in the state declared it as the victory of democracy.

Sounding confident of becoming the new chief minister, he said: “People were fed up with the Kumaraswamy government. I want to assure the people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start now.” He added that his developmental agenda would prioritise the farmers.

According to a Firstpost report, the current Leader of Opposition in Karnataka headed straight for an impromptu meet with other BJP legislators right after speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, the big wigs of the saffron party, such as Amit Shah and JP Nadda were caught up in meetings with senior party leaders, discussing what combinations would be best-suited while forming the new government in Karnataka.

So far, it seems clear that the Karnataka BJP president will be picked as the new chief minister. Once the formalities within the party are done with, Yeddyurappa will have to approach the Governor of the state to stake his claim to form the next government. In case he becomes the chief minister again, he will be the first politician from Karnataka to become the chief minister for the fourth time.

Notably, the party leadership will also be making an exception for Yeddyurappa with regard to the retirement norm. As per the party’s convention, 75 is the age of retirement. Following the same, former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel resigned from the post once she turned 75. Union Ministers Najma Heptullah and GM Siddeshwara also resigned once they turned 75.

Going by this rule, Yeddyurappa should have been stepping down as he was born in 1943 and is already aged 76. The only other exception made till date was for Kalraj Mishra, a veteran leader from Uttar Pradesh. If the party leaders decide the same for the Lingayat leader, it will speak volumes on how indispensable he is for the party in the state.

Sources believe there is no one else who can equal him in terms of popularity and acceptability both within and outside party ranks, nor is there anyone who has a better connect with the electorate.