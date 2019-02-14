Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 04:48 PM IST

BJP ropes in rapper & Congress resorts to memes to woo voters on social media

The caricature memes targeted six big BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Smriti Irani.

Moneycontrol News
To win over young voters in the country, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has toed the ‘Gully Boy’ line and has released a rap video – ‘Banda apna sahi hai (loosely translated to - 'Our man is right' referring to the choice of a leader) ’ – to laud Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 2.38-minute song highlights the achievements of the government, speaks on a host of events, including the surgical strike and the crackdown on corruption.

The video, that has already garnered close to 38,000 likes and 3,600 retweets, advocates why Narendra Modi should come back to power this year.

While BJP certainly looks prompt at cashing in on the popularity of Hindi rap music at present especially around the release of Ranveer Singh's film, Congress isn't the one to be discarded easily.

Refusing to be on the back foot, the Grand Old Party of India channelled the Valentine's Day mood and answered BJP's rap with a slew of caricatures on its social channels on Thursday.

The caricature memes targeted six big BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Smriti Irani who herself posts memes quite frequently on her Instagram profile.

You can find the tweets by following this link.

The country goes to polls in April and March to elect the government for the next five years and parties are leaving no stone unturned to appease all sections of the society across demographics.

On the campaign trail days back, Rahul Gandhi, while accompanying Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her Lucknow roadshow, mimicked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi by making a comment about his body language in 2014 and now.

 
tags #BJP #Congress #India #Politics

