MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

BJP president J P Nadda affirms party's alliance with AIADMK for polls

The BJP president, who is on a one-day visit to the state, earlier in the day, chaired a core committee meeting of the party.

PTI
January 30, 2021 / 09:18 PM IST
BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on January 30 affirmed that his party's alliance with the AIADMK would continue for the assembly elections, due in Tamil Nadu in April-May.

Both parties would face the polls together, he said, addressing a public meeting.

The BJP president, who is here on a one day visit, earlier in the day, chaired a core committee meeting of the party.
PTI
TAGS: #BJP #J P Nadda
first published: Jan 30, 2021 09:17 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.