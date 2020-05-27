BJP MPs’ congratulatory messages for Taiwan President send 'wrong signals': China

The Chinese Embassy in India has taken offence to the decision of two Members of Parliament to attend the virtual swearing-in ceremony celebrations of Taiwan’s President Tsai.

BJP MPs Rahul Kaswan and Meenakshi Lekhi had sent congratulatory video messages to President Tsai, which were played during the ceremony, reported India Today.

The event was attended by nearly 100 dignitaries from 41 different countries, which included United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Although India did not send an official representation, Beijing has raised strong objections to the unofficial attendance.

Liu Bing, Counsellor (Parliament), Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, has reportedly written a strongly worded email stating it was wrong on part of elected representatives to send even congratulatory messages.

He further wrote: “The one-China principle, enshrined by the UN charter and its relevant resolutions, is a generally recognised norm in international relations and a general consensus of the international community. The Indian governments have pledged to adhere to the one-China principle since bilateral ties were established 70 years ago.”

Bing added such actions send “wrong signals” and fuels separatist intents that can harm the “peace and prosperity of the region”. In conclusion, he urged the MPs to support “United China” and refrain from such acts in the future.

Meanwhile, sources known to Kaswan have clarified he did not attend the event through video conference, and only send a video message to respect the cordial ties shared by New Delhi and Taipei. It was also claimed that the BJP MP had no knowledge of the message being played at the ceremony.



