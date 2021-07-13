MARKET NEWS

BJP MP Sudhir Gupta blames Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for 'population imbalance'

The MP's statements were made on a television debate on population issues, on the occasion of World Population Day, July 11.

Moneycontrol News
July 13, 2021 / 06:56 PM IST
On July 4, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife, the director and producer Kiran Rao, announced their separation after 15 years of marriage.

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Sudhir Gupta in a controversial remark has claimed that people like Aamir Khan are behind the population imbalance. The MP's statements were made on a television debate on population issues, on the occasion of World Population Day, July 11.

“Talking in Indian perspective, people’s hero is Aamir Khan (Bollywood star) whose first wife Reena with kids and Kiran Rao with one kid has been left to wander around by Khan who is unbothered and has started the search for the third wife,” Gupta said, reported News 18.

The BJP MP was apparently taking a dig at the Bollywood actor who recently separated from his second wife Kiran Rao.

“It’s ironical that people like Aamir Khan have a role to play in population imbalance in the country,” added Gupta.

According to a report in The Times of India, Environment Minister Hardeep Singh Dang agreed with Gupta's viewpoint, saying his statements were '100% correct'. BJP has; however, taken no accountability for both Gupta and Dang's statements and has distanced themselves.

“Their statements on Aamir Khan are their individual opinions. BJP has nothing to do with it. As far as the population issue is concerned, appropriate steps are being taken by the government to control it,” said BJP state secretary and spokesman Rajnish Agrawal, as quoted by The Times of India.

Congress party condemned the statements as ‘divisive’. Party state spokesman Narendra Saluja remarked that the statement shows 'the divisive mentality of BJP leaders'. He said that the Constitution has given the right to every person to remarry after a legal divorce. It is not right to isolate Amir Khan on the basis of his religion.

Recently on July 11, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released a new population policy for 2021-2030 which aims to incentivise people to help in population control.  According to the bill, people having more than two children in the state will be debarred from contesting local bodies polls, applying for government jobs, or receiving any kind of subsidy.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Aamir Khan divorce #BJP MP Sudhir Gupta #India #UP Population Bill
first published: Jul 13, 2021 06:54 pm

