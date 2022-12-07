Bizarre videos of zombie-like people on US streets stirs conspiracy theories | Watch

Viral videos of people unable to stand and acting weird on the streets of the United States has started a conspiracy theory that they are affected by some “zombie virus”. Other rational theories have attributed by the strange behaviour to drugs.

Two women were seen moving super slowly with their mouths open flailing their arms and unable to maintain composure on the streets on Philadelphia. The man who posted the video filmed it likely from his car.

The video was captured outside a store on the pavement in broad daylight.

Another photo showed a man stooping low to the ground but not touching it where he can be seen crouched in that position.

“Brooo, what’s happening in the USA,” the Twitter user captioned the first video and wrote “this bro is gone” for the second photo.

Watch them here:

The first video has gone viral with over 2.8 lakh views.

Many users pointed that these are common sightings nowadays in several parts of the country as rampant drug abuse grips people. Many sympathised with the people affected while some had harsh words saying they should get their life together and quit substance abuse.

The “zombie virus” theory crops up days after researchers revived a number of "zombie viruses" from Siberian permafrost, including one thought to be nearly 50,000 years old. This, scientists say, is record age for a frozen virus returning to a state capable of infecting other organisms, including humans. The virus has been named Pandoravirus yedoma.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE