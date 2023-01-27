Bizarre topsy-turvy, upside down gowns grab eyeballs at Paris Fashion Week

The Paris Haute Couture Week is on and the fashion industry’s A-game is on full on display with several eye-grabbing and mindboggling new designs. Victor & Rolf — a Dutch fashion house has taken the game to a new level when models walked down the runway is topsy-turvy gowns, inverted gowns and the like.

Run by designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren, the collection started out with some pastel tulle dresses. The gowns started getting more outlandish as the night progressed as the models started walking on with all kinds of bizarrely positioned gowns.

One model walked with a dress fully upside down while another had the bodice emerging from the front and the skirt bottom from the back.

“Today we unveiled our new Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 collection ‘Late Stage Capitalism Waltz’. Floating gowns, evoking an abstract sense of surrealism, are layered on structurally sculpted corsets,” the designers wrote on Instagram.

“Are you wearing the dress? Or is the dress wearing you? Fun fashion at Victor & Rolf in Paris,” one user posted on Twitter with a series of photos from the show.

The fashion label has in the past played with fun and innovative shows featuring exaggerating and larger than life clothes.

The Paris Fashion Week just days ago was again in news when models walking Schiaparelli's Spring-Summer show strutted the runway with faux animal heads attached on their dresses which drew some backlash but got a thumbs up from PETA.

Moneycontrol News