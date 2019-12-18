Bizarre Christmas traditions: US family celebrates with 141-year-old cake

Back in the year 1878, Fidelia Ford, who, the family claims to be one of the best pâtissiers, had baked this special fruit cake.
A US family has recently come in the limelight for passing down a tradition, that concerns a rather exceptional heirloom. A 141-year-old fruitcake is the treasure this family holds so close to their heart, to remember and honour the legacy of the ancestor who had baked it.
It was no ordinary cake even at the time it was fresh out of the oven. Ford had started the practice of ageing a cake for a whole year before actually baking it during the holiday season. Back in the times, the entire family would then feast on the cake.
To keep this tradition alive, the family decided to preserve one of the cakes baked by Ford. It was first preserved with the intent of honouring Ford’s skill and ensuring her family members never forget the legacy she left behind.
Speaking about the practice, her great great granddaughter Julie Ruttinger said: “It’s a great thing, it was tradition. It’s a legacy."
Fidelia Ford’s great grandson Morgan Ford was the original custodian of the cake before he passed it down to Julie. He used to keep the antique cake inside a glass dish, and it continues to house the sweetmeat.
The proud owner of the family heirloom had once even gone on air on "The Tonight Show" to show off the baking wonder, as per a report by Hindustan Times.You may believe there are ample reasons for this cake to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records for being the oldest cake ever, but that title was earned by a 4,176-year-old cake discovered in an Egyptian tomb.