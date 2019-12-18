App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bizarre Christmas traditions: US family celebrates with 141-year-old cake

Back in the year 1878, Fidelia Ford, who, the family claims to be one of the best pâtissiers, had baked this special fruit cake.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Flickr)
Representational Image (Flickr)

A US family has recently come in the limelight for passing down a tradition, that concerns a rather exceptional heirloom. A 141-year-old fruitcake is the treasure this family holds so close to their heart, to remember and honour the legacy of the ancestor who had baked it.

Back in the year 1878, Fidelia Ford, who, the family claims to be one of the best pâtissiers, had baked this special fruit cake.

It was no ordinary cake even at the time it was fresh out of the oven. Ford had started the practice of ageing a cake for a whole year before actually baking it during the holiday season. Back in the times, the entire family would then feast on the cake.

Close

To keep this tradition alive, the family decided to preserve one of the cakes baked by Ford. It was first preserved with the intent of honouring Ford’s skill and ensuring her family members never forget the legacy she left behind.

related news

Speaking about the practice, her great great granddaughter Julie Ruttinger said: “It’s a great thing, it was tradition. It’s a legacy."

Fidelia Ford’s great grandson Morgan Ford was the original custodian of the cake before he passed it down to Julie. He used to keep the antique cake inside a glass dish, and it continues to house the sweetmeat.

The proud owner of the family heirloom had once even gone on air on “The Tonight Show” to show off the baking wonder, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

You may believe there are ample reasons for this cake to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records for being the oldest cake ever, but that title was earned by a 4,176-year-old cake discovered in an Egyptian tomb.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 02:08 pm

tags #Christmas

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.