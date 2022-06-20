Bizarre blue light spiral spooks stargazers in New Zealand

The spectacle was visible across New Zealand on Sunday on June 19. (Image credit: Facebook/Jennifer Ross)

Sky watchers in New Zealand caught sight of something bizarre yet fascinating on June 19 -- a spiral of blue light which seemed like a giant galaxy.

Quickly, they took pictures and shared them on online astronomy groups.

Among those who witnessed the spectacle was Alasdair Burns, a stargazing guide. He told the Guardian a friend texted him on Sunday night to step out of his house and watch the sky.

What he saw next was astounding.

"It looked like an enormous spiral galaxy, just hanging there in the sky, and slowly just drifting across,” he added. "Quite an eerie feeling.”

He alerted his neighbours to the sighting too.

“We quickly banged on the doors of all our neighbours to get them out as well," the told the Guardian. "And so there were about five of us, all out on our shared veranda looking up and just kind of, well, freaking out just a little bit.”

Another resident said that to her, it looked like a planet or star.

"It was just a white dot with a tiny spiral. And within 10 minutes it had traversed half the sky and the spiral had grown three times in size,” Augustine Matthews was quoted as saying by Stuff website.

She added: “It wasn’t blinking or twinkling, and it was moving fairly fast... so fascinating,” she said.

Witnesses came up with theories about what could have caused the spiral to appear. Was it aliens at work? A UFO? A black hole?

The explanation was much simpler. Professor Richard Easther from the University of Auckland pointed to a SpaceX satellite launch off Florida's Cape Canaveral on Sunday.

He said that when a rocket takes a satellite into orbit, strange-looking clouds can become visible.

“When the propellant is ejected out the back, you have what’s essentially water and carbon dioxide – that briefly forms a cloud in space that’s illuminated by the sun,” he was quoted as saying by the Guardian.