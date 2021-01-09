MARKET NEWS

Bird flu in India: Concerns grow as seven states report confirmed avian influenza cases

According to Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the seven states where the influenza outbreak has spread are Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2021 / 06:43 PM IST
Chickens are seen in a contaminate farm while workers from the Animal Protection Ministry prepare to cull them to contain an outbreak of bird flu, at a farm in the village of Modeste, Ivory Coast, August 14, 2015. Ivory Coast said on Friday that H5N1 bird flu had spread to a third location in the country, in the latest in a series of outbreaks in West Africa. The case was discovered on a farm in the village of Modeste, about 15 km (nine miles) east of the commercial capital Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago - GF10000174236

The Central government on January 9 issued a status report of avian influenza or bird flu in the country, saying the disease has been confirmed in at least seven states.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the seven states where the influenza outbreak has spread are Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, reported news agency ANI.

The Centre on January 6 had said that avian influenza or bird flu outbreak has been reported at 12 epicentres in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, while Haryana is on high alert due to unusual mortality at poultry farms in Panchkula.
TAGS: #avian influenza #bird flu #Ministry of Fisheries
first published: Jan 9, 2021 06:43 pm

