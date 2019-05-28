App
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BIMSTEC leaders to attend PM Modi's swearing-in; why is Pakistan kept out?

Nawaz Sharif, then-PM of Pakistan, was invited during the PM’s previous swearing-in ceremony in 2014.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India has sent out invites to the leaders of BIMSTEC countries to grace the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet with their presence on Thursday. The prime minister and his ministers will take the oath of office in the evening of May 30.

BIMSTEC, which stands for Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, is a group of countries including Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, Nepal, and Bhutan. All members of BIMSTEC are from South Asia and are located close to the Bay of Bengal. The organisation was formed in 1997 and is headquartered in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

Apart from BIMSTEC country heads, the president of Kyrgyzstan and the prime minister of Mauritius have also been invited to attend the ceremony.

Explaining the choice of invitees, a Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said the leaders of BIMSTEC member nations were invited keeping in mind the government’s “Neighbourhood First” policy, reported Business Standard.

He added: “The President of Kyrgyz Republic, who is heading the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at present, and the Prime Minister of Mauritius, who was the chief guest at this year's Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, were also invited.”

Notably, Sushma Swaraj was in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, a few days ago to attend a diplomatic meet. PM Modi will be visiting the place in June to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit.

In 2014, during the PM’s previous swearing-in ceremony, the leaders of SAARC countries were invited. Nawaz Sharif, then-PM of Pakistan, attended the ceremony. Apart from leaders of SAARC member countries, the Mauritian prime minister was invited by New Delhi in 2014 as well.

Now, one reason why India decided to invite leaders of BIMSTEC group and not SAARC could be that the latter had been rendered nearly defunct in the past few years. This happened after India, along with some other member states, decided to pull out of the 2016 SAARC Summit that was supposed to be held in Islamabad. The boycott was in response to the terror attack on the Indian Air Force's Pathankot base and the Uri terror attack.

Not a single SAARC Summit has been held since the 2014 Kathmandu meet. This is because India has repeatedly exerted that “talks and terror” cannot go hand in hand.

Therefore, the country decided to strengthen BIMSTEC ties instead. In fact, when a BRICS Summit was held in Goa in 2016, BIMSTEC leaders were also invited, as a part of extending BRICS’ regional outreach.

Besides, most of the PM’s poll narrative for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was pitched around its tough stance on Pakistan vis-à-vis the terror issue.

 
First Published on May 28, 2019 12:03 pm

tags #Pakistan #Prime Minister Narendra Modi

