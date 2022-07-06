English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Billionaire philanthropist Sudha Reddy represents India at Paris Haute Couture Week

    Sudha Reddy had also attended the Met Gala last year.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 06, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST
    Sudha Reddy at the Paris Haute Couture Week. (Image credit: @sudhareddy.official/Instagram)

    Sudha Reddy at the Paris Haute Couture Week. (Image credit: @sudhareddy.official/Instagram)


    Hyderabad-based philanthropist and businesswoman Sudha Reddy is set to represent India at the Paris Haute Couture Week from July 4 to 7.

    She will be the first celebrity from South India outside of the film industry to represent the country on the front row this year.

    Trying to strike a balance between European luxury and Indian heritage, the wife of billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy has apparently handpicked haute couture looks from luxury fashion brands including Christian Dior, Balmain, Chanel, Ralph & Russo and Balenciaga, among others. Among Indian brands, she will be appearing in jewellery from Ghanasingh Be True, Shree Jewellers, MBJ Sons and Shree Raj.

    "The artistry and expertise behind Paris Haute Couture Week make up one of the world's great creative endeavours and I'm incredibly excited to have been extended this gesture," Sudha Reddy said adding that highlighting the rich artistic lineage of the country would be her agenda during the visit.

    "The inclusion of Rahul Mishra in Paris Haute Couture Week is a mark of India being an integral part of the ever-evolving landscape of haute couture. The craftsmanship from India needs to be celebrated at every stage," she said.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Sudha Reddy (@sudhareddy.official)

    Close

    Related stories

    Sudha Reddy had also attended the Met Gala last year, and apart from helming the corporate social responsibility initiatives of Megha Group Of Industries, her charity work also includes a collaboration with actor and model Elizabeth Hurley to campaign for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Paris and working alongside actor Eva Longaria to raise awareness about children suffering from chronic diseases at The Global Gift Gala.

    (With inputs from PTI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Hyderabad #Megha Krishna Reddy #Paris Haute Couture Week #Sudha Reddy
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 06:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.