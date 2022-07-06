Billionaire philanthropist Sudha Reddy represents India at Paris Haute Couture Week

Sudha Reddy at the Paris Haute Couture Week. (Image credit: @sudhareddy.official/Instagram)

Hyderabad-based philanthropist and businesswoman Sudha Reddy is set to represent India at the Paris Haute Couture Week from July 4 to 7.

She will be the first celebrity from South India outside of the film industry to represent the country on the front row this year.

Trying to strike a balance between European luxury and Indian heritage, the wife of billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy has apparently handpicked haute couture looks from luxury fashion brands including Christian Dior, Balmain, Chanel, Ralph & Russo and Balenciaga, among others. Among Indian brands, she will be appearing in jewellery from Ghanasingh Be True, Shree Jewellers, MBJ Sons and Shree Raj.

"The artistry and expertise behind Paris Haute Couture Week make up one of the world's great creative endeavours and I'm incredibly excited to have been extended this gesture," Sudha Reddy said adding that highlighting the rich artistic lineage of the country would be her agenda during the visit.

"The inclusion of Rahul Mishra in Paris Haute Couture Week is a mark of India being an integral part of the ever-evolving landscape of haute couture. The craftsmanship from India needs to be celebrated at every stage," she said.

Sudha Reddy had also attended the Met Gala last year, and apart from helming the corporate social responsibility initiatives of Megha Group Of Industries, her charity work also includes a collaboration with actor and model Elizabeth Hurley to campaign for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Paris and working alongside actor Eva Longaria to raise awareness about children suffering from chronic diseases at The Global Gift Gala.

(With inputs from PTI)