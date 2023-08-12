Billionaire obsessed with age reversal explains why he’s single: no small talk, drinking or…

Bryan Johnson has been investing over $2 million annually in reversing the aging process.

Bryan Johnson, the US billionaire who spends upwards of $2 million a year on age reversal, knows that his extreme health regime makes it tough for women to date him. During an appearance on Seven Bartlett’s “Diary of a CEO” podcast, Bryan Johnson, 45, confirmed that he is single while acknowledging that finding a partner who accepts his eccentricities has been tough.

Johnson is best known as the California-based tech billionaire who claims to have reduced his epigenetic age by 5.1 years through “Project Blueprint” - under which he follows a strictly regimented routine and abides by a vegan diet. Completely taken in by the idea of age reversal, Johnson wants to be 18 again and has a team of healthcare professionals, doctors and several machines to achieve that end.

His strict routine means that he goes to bed by 8.30 pm, consumes 2,250 calories a day between 6 am and 11 am, devotes four to five hours to “concentrated thought,” doesn’t drink and swallows a staggering 111 pills a day.

“I’m single,” Bryan Johnson said on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast. “In circumstances where I’ve tried to date, the first thing I do is give them a list of 10 things, like, ‘Here’s all the things you’re going to hate about me, and [all the things that are] going to make me an impossible partner for you.’ It’s a big deal,” he confessed.

Johnson also prefers that he and his partner keep different rooms, because his whole routine is centred around getting a good night’s sleep. “Wake events are very costly — once you get woken up, going back to sleep is very hard — so it’s just extremely challenging when you’ve got to coordinate with another human,” he explained. “I’ve built my life around sleep. That’s the opposite of cultural norms; most people will blow their bedtime if they want to go out with friends.”

Another thing that interferes with Johnson’s social life is the fact he doesn’t drink. He liked to relax with a glass of wine earlier, but has now cut out drinking to avoid the extra calories. He also doesn’t like small talk – a habit not exactly conducive to dating.

“My son and I have a protocol in the house where there’s no exchange of like, ‘Good morning. How are you?’” Johnson said, explaining that he doesn’t do “small talk” and doesn’t talk at all during the hours he devotes to concentrated thought.