Billionaire Nithin Kamath advises students to 'stay in India' for 'best opportunities in future'

Ankita Sengupta
Nov 30, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath

Billionaire entrepreneur Nithin Kamath on Wednesday revealed that when students ask him for advice, he tells them to stay in India to make use of the best opportunities in the future. But Kamath's suggestion is not based on a need to avoid brain drain but because he believes several opportunities will open up for the youth in the country.

"Whenever students ask me for advice, I say, stay in India," he tweeted. "Not just because we need to avoid the brain drain or that there's an obligation to the country, but because India will most likely have the best opportunities in the future."

He also shared a report by economist Shruti Rajagopalan who claimed that the upcoming generation of "young Indians will be the largest consumer and labor source in the knowledge and network goods economy".

In another tweet, the Zerodha co-founder and CEO explained why staying in India will offer better opportunities to young Indians than in any other country.

Quoting Rajagopalan's report, he tweeted, "Globally, one in five people below 25 is from India. 47 per cent of Indians, about 650 million, are below the age of 25. This group of young Indians has some unique characteristics."

"Educated digital natives with global ambitions," Nithin Kamath added.

But not everyone seemed to agree with the Zerodha boss's views.