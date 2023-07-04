Billionaire George Soros’s foundation lays off 40% of staff after son took over

George Soros announced handing over the reins of his Open Society Foundations to son Alexander Soros in June.

A month after 92-year-old George Soros handed over the reins of his multi-billion dollar Open Society Foundation to his son Alexander Soros, the foundation has announced to lay off 40 percent of its staff. The job cuts were part of the organisation undergoing “significant changes” in its operating model, Alexander Soros and the foundation’s president, Mark Malloch-Brown said in a statement.

“Through this new model, the Board aims to transform operations across the global network, with the goal of generating a nimbler organisation better able to build on past achievements and confront urgent and emerging challenges,” they added.

George Soros, whose net worth is estimated to be $6.7 billion, has donated $32 billion to his foundation since 1984. The non-profit organisation has about 800 employees across the world.

Speaking about the job cuts, an Open Society Foundations spokesperson told CNN that “difficult decisions” needed to be made to implement the organisation's new vision and that it planned to reduce its manpower by 40 percent globally.

Open Society Foundations is “the world’s largest private funder of independent groups working for justice, democratic governance, and human rights,” according to its website, and until earlier this year, George Soros was certain that he did not wish to hand it over to any of his five children. In June, however, he announced that he had changed his mind. Addressing the handover to his son, George Soros said, “He’s earned it”.

Alexander Soros, 37, stated that he was “more political” than his father and plans to continue to donate family money to left-leaning US political candidates, a report by the Wall Street Journal said. He is also known for establishing the ‘Alexander Soros Foundation’ in 2012, aimed at promoting social justice and human rights.

