Insta 'star' who claimed to fly from Ukraine to Russia for haircuts is now into Kundalini Yoga

Julia Stakhiva shot to fame after being featured in the show "Rich Kids of Instagram" in 2016. Soon after, she claimed during a television interview that she used to fly to Moscow for haircuts. Now, the billionaire daughter has shared on Instagram that she has been focusing on Kundalini yoga and spent the last weekend practising it in an "ashram".

"Spent the weekend with Ashram. It’s not the first year I’ve been doing Kundalini yoga, every teacher has their own approach, it was in the Ashram that I found a unique quintessence for myself - when the place, the teacher and the atmosphere contribute to the maximum reboot," Stakhiva wrote on Instagram.

"I went on a yoga retreat with the girls for the first time, I didn't have much expectations from the trip, I just wanted a break from the city bustle!"

The 29-year-old is a Ukrainian who has been living in the wealthy London area of Kensington. She made headlines again after an appearance on television show This Morning in 2016 where claimed that she used to fly to Moscow to consult with her hair stylist and has an assistant to pack her bags for her.

When asked why she does not use the services of hair stylists in London, Stakhiva had said, "It's just that it's something I am used to, and someone I really like. And also because I get really good service because the whole place is closed down for me, they order my favourite food and my favourite champagne, invite my girl friends over, and we have a little party at the hair dresser."

The Instagram star, whose father she claimed is in the food business, enjoys a strong fan following on Instagram where she shares posts on her lavish lifestyle. But, there have been allegations that she has been faking her wealth. The Guardian's Marina Hyde once claimed that Stakhiva had rented her mother-in-law's spare room to make it look like hers during a shoot.

Undeterred by the allegations, however, Stakhiva has continued with sharing her life updates on Instagram, flitting between playing Cinderella in St Petersburg and splurging on shopping sprees in London.

