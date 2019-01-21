App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Billionaire Bill Gates stands in queue to buy food; Twitter lauds in appreciation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends a news conference as the foundation teams up with the Japan Sports Agency and Tokyo 2020 to promote the Sustainable Development Goals in conjunction with the Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: Reuters)
Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends a news conference as the foundation teams up with the Japan Sports Agency and Tokyo 2020 to promote the Sustainable Development Goals in conjunction with the Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: Reuters)
Whatsapp

How would you react if you saw one of the richest people in the world standing with you in a queue to buy food? In the first place, such a thing is as rare as hens' teeth. You'd probably wonder that

Co-founder of Microsoft and billionaire Bill Gates was pictured standing in queue doing just that. Setting an example of humility, Gates was seen standing outside a drive-in food store in Seattle, US to order some fast-food over the weekend.

The US billionaire, who is the founder of Microsoft, has a fortune of $75.5 billion and is the second richest man in the world. Wearing a red sweater, grey pants and black sneakers, the 63-year-old was seen waiting with his hands in his pockets for his burger order on Sunday.

He queued up to order a deluxe burger which costs $3.40, fries $1.90, and a large Coke $2.38.

related news

A former Microsoft employee, Mike Galos clicked a photo of the moment and shared it on Facebook with a caption, “When you're worth about $100,000,000,000, run the largest charity in the history of the world and stand in line for a burger, fries and Coke at Dick's like the rest of us.”

He further took a dig at US President Donald Trump as he added, “This is how real rich people behave unlike the gold toilet seat wannabe poser in the White House.”

The picture has got over 16,000 likes and 18,000 shares.

The post went viral on Twitter and people appreciated him for being patient and not using his fame to break the queue. “Nice to see Bill Gates waiting in line for some Dick's burgers and fries just like the little guys,” tweeted one user.


An Indian user tweeted and appreciated Gates as he even tagged PM Modi suggesting that this should be followed in India

One user tweeted about the number of burger companies Gates can buy.

But how many burgers can Gates buy with the money he has?

We have done the math for you. 12,626,262,626 billion or Twelve billion six hundred twenty-six million two hundred sixty-two thousand six hundred twenty-six burgers and 50 billion packs of fries.

So the next time you decide to break the queue, think about Gates's humble behaviour.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 04:03 pm

tags #Bill Gates #trends

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.