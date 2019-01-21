Billionaire Bill Gates stands in queue to buy food; Twitter lauds in appreciation

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends a news conference as the foundation teams up with the Japan Sports Agency and Tokyo 2020 to promote the Sustainable Development Goals in conjunction with the Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: Reuters)

How would you react if you saw one of the richest people in the world standing with you in a queue to buy food? In the first place, such a thing is as rare as hens' teeth. You'd probably wonder that

Co-founder of Microsoft and billionaire Bill Gates was pictured standing in queue doing just that. Setting an example of humility, Gates was seen standing outside a drive-in food store in Seattle, US to order some fast-food over the weekend.

The US billionaire, who is the founder of Microsoft, has a fortune of $75.5 billion and is the second richest man in the world. Wearing a red sweater, grey pants and black sneakers, the 63-year-old was seen waiting with his hands in his pockets for his burger order on Sunday.

He queued up to order a deluxe burger which costs $3.40, fries $1.90, and a large Coke $2.38.

A former Microsoft employee, Mike Galos clicked a photo of the moment and shared it on Facebook with a caption, “When you're worth about $100,000,000,000, run the largest charity in the history of the world and stand in line for a burger, fries and Coke at Dick's like the rest of us.”

He further took a dig at US President Donald Trump as he added, “This is how real rich people behave unlike the gold toilet seat wannabe poser in the White House.”

The picture has got over 16,000 likes and 18,000 shares.



Nice to see Bill Gates waiting in line for some Dick's burgers and fries just like the little guys pic.twitter.com/f7k19CTKNq

— dianarama (@dianamail17) January 17, 2019

The post went viral on Twitter and people appreciated him for being patient and not using his fame to break the queue. “Nice to see Bill Gates waiting in line for some Dick's burgers and fries just like the little guys,” tweeted one user.

An Indian user tweeted and appreciated Gates as he even tagged PM Modi suggesting that this should be followed in IndiaOne user tweeted about the number of burger companies Gates can buy.

When you can buy thousands of burger companies but still choose to queue up for your order. Bill Gates! https://t.co/iZThzfImvE — Umair Anjum (@mr_simple22) January 19, 2019

But how many burgers can Gates buy with the money he has?

We have done the math for you. 12,626,262,626 billion or Twelve billion six hundred twenty-six million two hundred sixty-two thousand six hundred twenty-six burgers and 50 billion packs of fries.

So the next time you decide to break the queue, think about Gates's humble behaviour.