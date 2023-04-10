The Kerala billionaire who spent Rs 55 crore on daughter's wedding 8 years ago

Commenting on the lavishness of the wedding B Ravi Pillai reportedly said that it was his way of attracting tourists to Kerala. (Image credit: @jobinindia/Twitter)

With more than 30,000 guests from 42 countries, including royal families from Qatar, a pandal bigger than the sets of magnum opus 'Baahubali', and a bride dripping in diamonds -- billionaire B Ravi Pillai left no stone unturned at his daughter's wedding.

Touted to be Kerala's richest man, the 69-year-old founder of RP Group of Companies is worth $3.4 billion. And it was in 2015 that he organised one of the most magnificent displays of wealth as his daughter Dr Arathi Ravi Pillai married Dr Adithya Vishnu at Kollam's Asramam grounds.

While the groom arrived at the venue in a huge chariot, the bride arrived dressed in a red silk saree designed by Manish Malhotra and diamond jewellery which included a choker, layered neckpieces, waistband, armbands, bangles, and headgear, Times Now reported.



B Ravi Pillai's Arathi Pillai and Adithya Vishnu

Rs 55 crore wedding has larger set than #Baahubali #Kerala , Crore pic.twitter.com/iUCm5C663p

— Just a regular guy interested in Tech (@jobinindia) November 27, 2015

The wedding was attended by celebrities from the film and business industries such as superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty, and CEOs of Samsung and the Japan Gas Corporation. The event also featured Bharatanatyam performances by actors Manju Warrier and Shobhana. Another dance performance featured 400 dancers on stage, as per a Times Now report.

Guests were served Kerala sadya in dining halls that could accommodate up to 7,000 people at a time.

Commenting on the lavishness of the wedding B Ravi Pillai reportedly said that it was his way of attracting tourists to Kerala, but this isn't the industrialist's only grand display of wealth. Last year, he became the first Indian to own an Airbus H145 helicopter worth Rs 100 crore. Pillai flew in it on the chopper’s maiden flight to one of his 5-star hotels.