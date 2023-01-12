 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bill Gates: 'Warren Buffett is incredibly wise. Still shares advice with me'

Jan 12, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

"He is doing well at age 93," Bill Gates wrote about Warren Buffett. "His generosity to all the foundations he gives to including the Gates Foundation is incredible."

Warren Buffett and Bill Gates have been friends for 31 years.

Bill Gates on Thursday revealed that continues to take advice with his log-time friend and legendary investor Warren Buffet. The Microsoft co-founder called Buffett "incredibly wise" and said that his generosity to the foundations he donates to, including the Gates foundation, is incredible.

Warren Buffet and Bill Gates have been friends for 31 years and their friendship continues to blossom even as the Berkshire Hathaway CEO celebrated his 93rd birthday.

"He is doing well at age 93," Gates wrote on Reddit during an "ask me anything" session on Thursday. "I had dinner with him on Sunday... He is incredibly wise."

Answering a question about his involvement with Berkshire Hathaway, Gates added, "I am no longer on the board of Berkshire but he (Buffett) still shares a lot of advice with me and his generosity to all the foundations he gives to including the Gates Foundation is incredible."

Bill Gates also answered a question about spending time with Buffett playing bridge.

"We still play some bridge but not as much as we used to. He got me hooked on bridge and I play with some of his friends including some tournaments," he wrote.