Bill Gates used to think sleeping is lazy and ‘unnecessary.’ What changed his mind

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates used to think sleeping is unnecessary, but not anymore

Bill Gates did not sleep much during his days at Microsoft, but he is now making up for it. During a recent episode of his podcast ‘Unconfuse me with Bill Gates’, he spoke to guests Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen about his newfound appreciation for a good night’s sleep.

Gates, 67, revealed that he thought sleeping was lazy and “unnecessary” while he was running Microsoft. In fact, he was often in competition with his colleagues to see who would sleep less.

″In my 30s and 40s when there would be a conversation about sleep, it would be like, ‘I only sleep six hours.’ And the other guy says, ‘I only sleep five!’ and ‘Well, sometimes I don’t sleep at all,’ Gates said. “I’d be like, ‘Wow, those guys are so good. I need to try harder, because sleep is laziness and unnecessary.’”

The billionaire changed his position on the importance of sleep after his father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, which got him to start learning about brain health. Gates’ father, William Henry Gates II, died of Alzheimer’s in 2020.

“Now what we know is that to maintain brain health, getting good sleep even back to teen years is super important. One of the strongest things to emerge in the Alzheimer’s area is the importance of good sleep,” said Bill Gates on his podcast. “It’s one of the most predictive factors of any dementia, including Alzheimer’s, whether you’re getting good sleep.”

The Microsoft co-founder has even started tracking his “sleep score” to monitor the length and quality of his sleep.

This is not the first time Gates his acknowledged his change of heart on sleep. In 2019, he reviewed the book ‘Why We Sleep’ on his blog, he wrote: “Back in my early Microsoft days, I routinely pulled all-nighters when we had to deliver a piece of software.

“Once or twice, I stayed up two nights in a row. I knew I wasn’t as sharp when I was operating mostly on caffeine and adrenaline, but I was obsessed with my work, and I felt that sleeping a lot was lazy.”