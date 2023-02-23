 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bill Gates to visit India next week. What he said about country’s ‘remarkable progress’

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

India as a country gives hope for the future, said Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in his blog Wednesday. The billionaire said that India has proved it can tackle big challenges.

India as a country gives hope for the future, said Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in his blog Wednesday. He said that India has a world-leading approach to innovation which ensures that solutions can reach its millions of citizens in times of need.

“India has proven it can tackle big challenges. The country eradicated polio, lowered HIV transmission, reduced poverty, cut infant mortality, and increased access to sanitation and financial services,” wrote Bill Gates.

The co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said that with the right approach, the world can tackle big problems at once. The inequality in global health, for example, is a solvable problem, but it is inextricably linked with climate change.

“The poorer a community is, the more vulnerable it is to climate change. And the more impacted a community is by extreme weather events, the more entrenched in poverty it becomes. To break the cycle, we need to make progress on both problems at the same time,” he wrote.