Bill Gates tests positive for Covid, will ‘isolate until healthy again’

Bill Gates has tested positive for Covid-19. The Microsoft co-founder on Tuesday said he is experiencing mild symptoms and will isolate until he is healthy again.

Bill Gates revealed the Covid-positive diagnosis in a Twitter thread. "I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again," he tweeted.



I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care.

— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 10, 2022

In follow-up tweets, the Microsoft co-founder said he was “fortunate” to have received his vaccination as well as booster shots, and to have access to great medical care.

He added that he would join a virtual meeting of The Gates Foundation. “The Gates Foundation is coming together today for the first time in two years, and I am lucky to be on Teams to see everyone and thank them for their hard work,” wrote the philanthropist. According to AP, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion.

Bill Gates’ Covid diagnosis came shortly after the billionaire warned that the pandemic is far from over. "We haven't even seen the worst of it," he said in an interview, according to Sky News.

"We're still at risk of this pandemic generating a variant that would be even more transmissive and even more fatal.”

Bill Gates has been a vocal advocate of Covid mitigation strategies since the start of the pandemic. In October, the Gates Foundation announced it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower-income countries.





